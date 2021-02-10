 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2021 / 16:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Judith
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005493092

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.14575 EUR 25728.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.14575 EUR 25728.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64556  10.02.2021 



