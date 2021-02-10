 

PGIM Private Capital provided $12.5B in private debt to middle-market companies in 2020

PGIM Private Capital provided $12.5 billion of senior debt and junior capital to nearly 200 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2020, signifying strength and stability during the COVID-19 pandemic. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.5 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Allen Weaver, Senior Managing Director and Head of PGIM Private Capital President and CEO, PGIM Real Estate (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our steady global investment pace through the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the depth of our global network and our commitment to supporting existing and new relationships,” said Allen Weaver, senior managing director and head of PGIM Private Capital. “During volatile market conditions, partnerships are pressure tested, and we responded to the uncertainty with resilience for both our borrowers and investors.”

PGIM Private Capital’s portfolio grew to a record $100 billion in assets under management at year-end.

2020 Highlights:

  • $10.9 billion of investment-grade investments, the second largest recorded annual volume for the firm; $1.2 billion of below-investment-grade investments; $338 million of mezzanine and private equity investments.
  • 80 new issuers across a range of industries added to the portfolio and 107 existing borrower companies returned for further funding.
  • $8.1 billion in Global Corporate Finance investments across North America, the U.K., Europe, Latin America and Australasia.
  • $3.7 billion in real assets sectors, including energy, power, infrastructure and credit tenant lease financing.
  • $727 million in Direct Lending transactions, across 15 transactions.
  • Record year of clubbing activity, with eight transactions totaling over $2.0 billion combined commitments.
  • Completed fundraising for PGIM Capital Partners VI, L.P., surpassing the fund’s fundraising target with capital commitments of $2.23 billion.

PGIM Private Capital saw strong activity in Europe, including a $150 million shelf facility with Mecalux, enabling the Spanish family-owned business to draw capital on an as-needed basis.

