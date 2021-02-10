 

Care Journey Orchestration Tackles Healthcare's Biggest Operational Challenges

10.02.2021   

This innovative approach, already used in other industries, helps health systems refactor their costs, shift to be consumer-centric, and make reimbursement predictable, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The economics of healthcare have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtualized care is promising to enhance patient convenience, but productivity is at an all-time low urging a fresh approach to address the sustainability of healthcare. Care Journey Orchestration is revolutionizing how health systems can build on their foundational electronic health record (EHR) to personalize care delivery for every patient, increasing productivity and ensuring appropriate, reimbursable activity. Significantly, it enables continuity in the hybrid virtual care experience, so care can be efficiently coordinated beyond the four walls of the physical care setting, choreographing care plans, decisions, visits, and activity meeting the consumer where they are.

Frost & Sullivan's latest thought leadership paper, 2021 Guide to Care Journey Orchestration, analyzes why leading health systems are adopting care journey orchestration platforms. It details how caregivers can leverage these solutions to stay ahead, boost margins, and enhance patient loyalty.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: http://frost.ly/565

"Orchestration eliminates gaps between silos and allows health systems to raise quality, reduce cost, and personalize the care journey to the specific needs of the individual," explained Daniel Ruppar, Healthcare & Life Sciences | Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "A care journey orchestration platform enables health systems to enhance patient loyalty and outcomes while improving financial and operational performance."

"Lumeon's cloud-based orchestration platform acts as an agility layer to supplement limited orchestration capabilities in the EHR," added Robbie Hughes, chief executive officer at Lumeon. "It moves beyond the point solutions that exist today to eliminate fragmentation and extend care beyond the four walls of the hospital to drive significant cost savings. Overall, it helps care teams work at the top of their license by automating repetitive tasks, reducing care delivery costs, increasing productivity, and delighting patients with care delivered on their own terms."

Care journey orchestration brings a timely opportunity to:

  • Offer personalized, consumer-centric experiences.
  • Blend virtual and physical care into a single, coordinated journey.
  • Proactively coordinate tasks and decisions at the right time for every patient.
  • Guide patients proactively through a personalized pathway, increasing loyalty and quality.
  • Drive organizational behavior through a central command center that unifies and simplifies complex care infrastructure.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Lumeon

Lumeon's care journey orchestration platform helps health systems scale efficient, effective care delivery both within and beyond their hospitals' four walls.

Lumeon's industry-leading solutions address the needs of patient access, surgery, population health, amongst many others. They transform the EHR into an agile care delivery platform that navigates the patient along a personalized, adaptive care plan, coordinating the care team to deliver the right care, at the right time, every time. At every step along the journey, they harmonize care, communication, tasks, and decisions to increase compliance and productivity, free up capacity, and deliver superior outcomes at a reduced cost. 

More than 70 health systems across 12 countries have deployed Lumeon's multi-award-winning platform. www.lumeon.com 



