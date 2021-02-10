 

Defibrillator Market to Reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR 5.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 17:00  |  59   |   |   

NOIDA, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the defibrillator market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The defibrillator market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the defibrillator market. The defibrillator market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the defibrillator market at the global and regional levels. The Global Defibrillator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 15.5 billion by 2027.

UnivDatos_Logo

Market Overview

The proliferating prevalence of cardiovascular disease and the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest across the globe is generating the demand for defibrillators. As per WHO, cardiovascular problems are the leading cause of death, and around 17.9 million deaths happen due to CVDs every year, globally. Also, it was found that sudden cardiac death (SCD) accounts for up to 20% of deaths in Western societies. Moreover, a rise in the geriatric population worldwide is leading to a demand for Defibrillators. As per the United Nations, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019 and the number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050.

Moreover, the government across countries such as the U.S, UK, Japan, etc have mandated the deployment of defibrillators at public places such as parks, schools, etc., due to which the market is witnessing an uptick. As per a study, approximately 80% of put of Hospital Cardiac Arrests occur at home; 20% will occur in public places in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, 270 children die in the UK every year after suffering a Sudden Cardiac Arrest at school, and For every minute that goes by where a victim of Sudden Cardiac Arrest does not receive treatment, their chances of survival decrease by 10%. Therefore, with a surging awareness among end-users, the demand for defibrillators is on the rise.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Defibrillator Market to Reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR 5.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights NOIDA, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A comprehensive overview of the defibrillator market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The defibrillator market report has been aggregated by collecting informative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
Grünenthal closes deal with AstraZeneca for European rights to CRESTOR (rosuvastatin)
China National Medical Products Administration Approves MR-guided Focused Ultrasound To Treat ...
The Promotion Article of When Anhui Hot Springs meet Russian Hot Springs was published on Russian ...
Order levels recovering and transformation taking effect - Heidelberg raises target margin for ...
Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods