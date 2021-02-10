NOIDA, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the defibrillator market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The defibrillator market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the defibrillator market. The defibrillator market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the defibrillator market at the global and regional levels. The Global Defibrillator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 15.5 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

The proliferating prevalence of cardiovascular disease and the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest across the globe is generating the demand for defibrillators. As per WHO, cardiovascular problems are the leading cause of death, and around 17.9 million deaths happen due to CVDs every year, globally. Also, it was found that sudden cardiac death (SCD) accounts for up to 20% of deaths in Western societies. Moreover, a rise in the geriatric population worldwide is leading to a demand for Defibrillators. As per the United Nations, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019 and the number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050.

Moreover, the government across countries such as the U.S, UK, Japan, etc have mandated the deployment of defibrillators at public places such as parks, schools, etc., due to which the market is witnessing an uptick. As per a study, approximately 80% of put of Hospital Cardiac Arrests occur at home; 20% will occur in public places in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, 270 children die in the UK every year after suffering a Sudden Cardiac Arrest at school, and For every minute that goes by where a victim of Sudden Cardiac Arrest does not receive treatment, their chances of survival decrease by 10%. Therefore, with a surging awareness among end-users, the demand for defibrillators is on the rise.