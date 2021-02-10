TC PipeLines, LP to release 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on February 24

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 pre-market. Due to the pending proposed merger with TC Energy, the Partnership will not host a conference call in conjunction with its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end earnings release. Interested parties are also invited to access the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 on the Company’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com under the “Investors” section of the site.

About TC PipeLines, LP