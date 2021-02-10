BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the exciting properties, graphene has always been linked as a revolutionary material for the electronics industry. CVD graphene is cited as the ideal solution in providing a perfect single layer produced in a low cost continuous R2R process, but the manufacturing and commercial reality have proved very different. After a long period of research, and with players regularly exiting and entering the field, we are only now starting to see this technology mature and the dawn of the commercial reality.

There are two approaches to graphene production, a "top-down" approach (from graphite) or a "bottom-up" method (predominantly CVD grown). The top-down approach, producing graphene powders and nanoplatelets, is what will dominate the market in both the short and mid-term. These are used for a wide range of applications, including energy storage, polymer composites, coatings, thermal management, and more. IDTechEx forecast this to exceed $600m in revenue for the nanoplatelets and powders alone within the next decade. Most of these applications use graphene as a liquid or solid dispersed additive displacing the likes of carbon black or enabling new features. There are electronic applications, such as the use in conductive inks, but that is overall a far smaller market share. Instead, most of the electronic applications have been centered around CVD grown graphene.

CVD stands for chemical vapor deposition; this is the concept of growing your 2D graphene material on a surface (usually copper or nickel) using a hydrocarbon or alternative feedstock. The dream of CVD graphene is to grow a low cost, pure, perfect single layer in a continuous R2R production; if this were to be achieved, it would be truly revolutionary to the electronics sector. Many companies have spent a lot of money chasing this goal, including Samsung, Sony, and LG Electronics. However, there are multiple challenges in both the production and transfer of these films, mostly linked with metal contaminants and defects. When looking to commercialize their CVD grown graphene, many manufacturers have ended up in a situation of "material push" rather than "market pull". IDTechEx has seen multiple innovations and developments in this field as the technology evolves and begins to mature, but a stepwise innovation is required to reach that holy grail.