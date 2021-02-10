 

Power REIT Closes Rights Offering and Raises $36.7 Million which Provides Capital to Deploy into Accretive Acquisitions Intended to Create Shareholder Value

Old Bethpage, New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”) announced today the closing of its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) which expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on February 5, 2021.

At the closing of the rights offering, the Trust sold and issued an aggregate of 1,383,394 shares of the Trust’s common shares (“Common Shares”) at the subscription price of $26.50, pursuant to the exercise of rights issued to the Trust’s shareholders of record on December 28, 2020. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $36,659,941 from the Rights Offering. After giving effect to the Rights Offering, the Trust has 3,299,533 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

The rights offering was made pursuant to the Trust’s Registration Statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-251276) (the “Registration Statement”) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on December 29, 2020. The Rights Offering was made only by means of the prospectus supplement (the “prospectus supplement”) and the accompanying prospectus, which was filed with the SEC and can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

David Lesser, Power REIT’s Chairman and CEO stated “We are pleased with the outcome of our Rights Offering. The process demonstrated strong shareholder interest and participation in what we structured as an investor-friendly form of capital raise that was handled in a very cost-effective manner. The majority of investors who participated sought shares in the Over-Subscription Privilege and were granted all requested shares. The capital generated from the Rights Offering provides Power REIT with the immediate ability to continue its growth strategy through accretive acquisitions. The Rights Offering demonstrates our focus on shareholder value while creatively sourcing capital to execute on our extensive acquisition pipeline which we believe can create long-term sustainable cash flow.”

Pursuant to the terms of the Rights Offering, Power REIT has directed its Transfer Agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., to issue the Common Shares in book entry form. Shareholders who properly exercised their Rights will receive an email from Power REIT explaining how to transfer the shares to a brokerage account.

As previously announced in July, 2019, Power REIT pivoted its focus for new investments to Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) which Power REIT believes is a sustainable business approach for the cultivation of certain crops. Power REIT’s current portfolio consists of approximately 50 acres encompassing approximately 300,000 square feet of greenhouse cultivation and processing space. To date, all of Power REIT’s CEA related investments have tenants who are cultivating cannabis in regulated markets pursuant to state licenses.

