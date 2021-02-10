Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 8 February 2021
Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 February 2021 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their
associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
Novo Nordisk may, when recruiting employees, provide a recruitment package in the form of cash payment or share incentive programme. The reporting below reflects shares granted to Ms Monique Carter as part of a recruitment arrangement entered into prior to her appointment as executive.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Monique Carter
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Executive vice president, People &
Organisation
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|
Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Other transaction (acquisition of shares in
accordance with the recruitment package)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|3,025 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare