 

Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 8 February 2021

Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 February 2021 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk may, when recruiting employees, provide a recruitment package in the form of cash payment or share incentive programme. The reporting below reflects shares granted to Ms Monique Carter as part of a recruitment arrangement entered into prior to her appointment as executive.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Monique Carter
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive vice president, People &
Organisation
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S
b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument, 		Shares

 
  Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (acquisition of shares in

accordance with the recruitment package)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
  DKK 0.00 3,025 shares  
       
       
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
