 

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

globenewswire
10.02.2021   

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 10, 2021 at 18:15 (CET +1)

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 11 835 072 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 4, 2021.    

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 34 671 066.

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Enquiries:
 Nokia
Communications
 Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
 Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

 




Wertpapier


