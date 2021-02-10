MedinCell Announces a Capital Increase of a c.€30 Million

This press release is not intended for publication or distribution in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

MedinCell (FR0004065605 - MEDCL) (Paris:MEDCL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas (the “Company”), announces today a capital increase of €c.30 million through an offering to qualified investors, both French and international, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the “Offering”).

Bryan, Garnier & Co Limited1 and ODDO BHF SCA are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Reasons for the Offering

“We have been in the spotlight recently because of the very successful Phase 3 trial of the first product based on our BEPO technology in schizophrenia. This is a major event because we are getting close to the commercialization but also because all the long-acting injectable products in our portfolio are based on the same technology”, stated Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. “We continue its roll-out into many therapeutic areas. We already have two other Phase 3 launches scheduled for 2021 and several other programs should soon progress to clinical phase.”

The proceeds from this issue are to provide the Company with additional resources in order to:

fund formulation and R&D activities along with pre-clinical and clinical trials for several of the Company’s programmes in various therapeutic areas such as organ transplantation, pain treatment, prevention (prophylaxis) of Covid-19 and its variants, and animal health;

accelerate development of its technological platform in other applications; and

fund the Company’s general corporate purposes.

Terms of the Offering

The gross proceeds of the Offering should be of c.€30 million.

Under the Offering, the preferential subscription rights of the Company’s existing shareholders will be cancelled, on the basis of Articles L. 22-10-52 and R. 22-10-32 of the French Commercial Code (previously article L. 225-136 of the French Commercial Code), and shares will be exclusively offered to qualified investors as defined by Article L. 411-2(1) of the French Monetary and Financial Code in accordance with the 22nd resolution approved in the Company’s combined general meeting of 10 September 2020 and with decisions taken today by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board during those meetings.