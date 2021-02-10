 

Search Minerals Provides Plans To Explore and Develop the Critical Rare Earth Element District in SE Labrador, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide our plans to continue to advance our Critical Rare Earth Element District in SE Labrador, Canada. Search Minerals is a rare earth company founded during the last rare earth cycle starting in 2009. We are excited that our continued exploration work, technology advancements, and support from our many stakeholders, has positioned Search to capitalize on strong market fundamentals in rare earths driven by the global electrification of the transportation sector and current climate change initiatives, led by government.

PLANS FOR 2021 FIELD WORK AND DEVELOPMENT (pending financing)

(Search Minerals owns 100% of all the properties within our 63km long x 2km wide Critical Rare Earth Element District)

Foxtrot (10km from St. Lewis, Labrador)

  No further drilling until bankable feasibility study
  Preliminary Economic Assessment – dated April 2016

Deep Fox (2km from St. Lewis Labrador)

  Deep Fox – current resource - (see news release dated October 1, 2019)
      2,329,000 tonnes Indicated Resource (≥C$140/t NSR cut-off value);
      3,902,000 tonnes Inferred Resource (≥C$140/t NSR cut-off value);
      Drilling and geological interpretation indicates the potential for additional Mineral Resources at the 150m and 200m elevations;
      Mineralization is open at depth (below 200m);
  June 2021 - Commence Drill program
      ~5000 m drill program – infill drilling and test mineralization below 200m levels
  October 2021
      Upgrade 43-101 resource estimate
  December 2021
      Update Preliminary Economic Assessment to include Foxtrot and Deep Fox.
      Update Environmental Impact Statement to include both Foxtrot and Deep Fox material

Fox Meadows (40 km from St. Lewis, Labrador, near Port Hope Simpson)

03.02.21
Search Minerals Receives Funds from Warrant Exercises
12.01.21
Search Minerals Completes Zirconium Recovery Testing at SGS Canada Inc.