Leasinvest Real Estate SCA Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.02.2021, 17:40 | 32 | 0 | 0 10.02.2021, 17:40 | KEY DATA For the financial year 2020 we record the following key data: Corona-impact of -6.5% on rental turnover

The EPRA earnings decrease by 12% from € 40.5 million end 2019 to € 35.6 million (€ 6.01 per share vs € 6.83 per share)

Financial headroom of € 83 million

Dividend proposal maintained at € 5.25 gross per share

Occupancy rate rises from 90.46% end 2019 to 91.62%

Average funding cost is expected to substantially drop following the early repayment of derivatives Attachment 2021 02 10_LRE Annual results 2020_ENG_Final

