 

Rackspace Technology Achieves Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Designation

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has been designated as an Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP).

The certification recognizes Rackspace Technology’s expertise working with Oracle applications and technology. The CSP designation allows Rackspace Technology to resell Oracle’s Universal Credits for Cloud Infrastructure and provides the ability to deliver Designated Service expertise while migrating on-premise packaged applications to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Rackspace Technology’s Oracle team of over 300 Certified Oracle experts with 600-plus completed projects over the past 20 years received the validation after passing Oracle’s stringent certified cloud solutions provider audit. These credentials combined with the company’s existing breadth of expertise at scale allow the company to deliver Oracle solutions in the cloud and provide customers with a flexible and cost-effective solution offering.

“As an extension of Rackspace Technology’s existing partnership with Oracle, the Cloud Solution Provider Designation validates our work with Oracle and allows us to drive better results for customers,” said Peter FitzGibbon, Vice President and General Manager, Applications. “Rackspace Technology is proud to continue supporting Oracle’s mission of enabling customers to grow their businesses with more agile offerings and scalable solutions.”

"We have worked closely with Rackspace Technology over the last several years and have been impressed by their dedication to invest in the capabilities required to become one of the next-generation partners and leaders in the Oracle Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. Rackspace Technology is a solid example of an Oracle CSP Partner we’d recommend to customers who are moving to the cloud and we are thrilled to align more closely with them to create value for our customers," said Dale Weideling, group vice-president, NA Cloud & Technology Alliances and Channels, Oracle.

As one of Oracle’s trusted partners, Rackspace Technology regularly manages on-premise Oracle applications and databases, helping customers accelerate their adoption journeys. The company’s experienced business operations analysts work with customers to efficiently deploy Oracle applications, providing the highest return on investment for customers’ digital businesses. In an increasingly cloud-first world, the Oracle CSP designation allows Rackspace Technology to move customers to a cloud native Oracle environment faster than ever before.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

https://www.rackspace.com/customer-stories/cice 

About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

