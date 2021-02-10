 

CE Brands Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 17:39  |  52   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV:CEBI.P, “CEBI”) and eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“EBN”) are pleased to announce that CEBI has filed a preliminary long form prospectus dated February 9, 2021, in connection with (a) the public offering (the “Offering”) of a maximum of 3,614,457 subscription receipts of CEBI (the “Subscription Receipts”), at a price of $4.15 per Subscription Receipt, for maximum gross proceeds of $15,000,000, and (b) the proposed qualifying transaction between CEBI and EBN (the “Proposed Qualifying Transaction”) (the details of which were most recently summarized in the joint press release of CEBI and EBN dated February 9, 2021), which will result in the creation of a new data-driven consumer-electronics company (the “Resulting Issuer”).

CEBI and EBN have engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (the “Co-Lead Agents”), together with Richardson Wealth Ltd. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively with the Co-Lead Agents, the “Agents”) to market the Offering on a “commercially-reasonable efforts” basis. CEBI has granted the Agents an option to offer up to an additional 542,168 Subscription Receipts at $4.15 per Subscription Receipt, solely to cover over-allotments, if any (the “Over-Allotment Option”), by giving written notice of the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, or any part of the Over-Allotment Option, to CEBI at any time up to 30 days from the closing date of the Offering.

CEBI will issue the Subscription Receipts pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”), between CEBI, EBN, the Co-Lead Agents (on behalf of the Agents), and Odyssey Trust Company (the “Subscription Receipt Agent”). Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder of the Subscription Receipt to receive, without payment of additional consideration and without any further action, one unit of the Resulting Issuer (a “Unit”) upon the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions more particularly described below (the “Escrow Release Conditions”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Resulting Issuer (a “Resulting Issuer Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer (a “Resulting Issuer Warrant”). Each such Resulting Issuer Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Resulting Issuer Share, for a purchase of price of $7.50 per Resulting Issuer Share, for a period of 24 months following the date on which the Resulting Issuer Warrant was issued.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CE Brands Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus CALGARY, Alberta and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CE Brands Inc. (TSXV:CEBI.P, “CEBI”) and eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“EBN”) are pleased to announce that CEBI has filed a preliminary long form prospectus dated February …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
CE Brands Inc. and eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. Announce Execution of Amended and Restated Amalgamation Agreement