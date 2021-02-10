CE Brands Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus

CALGARY, Alberta and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV:CEBI.P, “CEBI”) and eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“EBN”) are pleased to announce that CEBI has filed a preliminary long form prospectus dated February 9, 2021, in connection with (a) the public offering (the “Offering”) of a maximum of 3,614,457 subscription receipts of CEBI (the “Subscription Receipts”), at a price of $4.15 per Subscription Receipt, for maximum gross proceeds of $15,000,000, and (b) the proposed qualifying transaction between CEBI and EBN (the “Proposed Qualifying Transaction”) (the details of which were most recently summarized in the joint press release of CEBI and EBN dated February 9, 2021), which will result in the creation of a new data-driven consumer-electronics company (the “Resulting Issuer”).



CEBI and EBN have engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (the “Co-Lead Agents”), together with Richardson Wealth Ltd. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively with the Co-Lead Agents, the “Agents”) to market the Offering on a “commercially-reasonable efforts” basis. CEBI has granted the Agents an option to offer up to an additional 542,168 Subscription Receipts at $4.15 per Subscription Receipt, solely to cover over-allotments, if any (the “Over-Allotment Option”), by giving written notice of the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, or any part of the Over-Allotment Option, to CEBI at any time up to 30 days from the closing date of the Offering.

CEBI will issue the Subscription Receipts pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”), between CEBI, EBN, the Co-Lead Agents (on behalf of the Agents), and Odyssey Trust Company (the “Subscription Receipt Agent”). Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder of the Subscription Receipt to receive, without payment of additional consideration and without any further action, one unit of the Resulting Issuer (a “Unit”) upon the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions more particularly described below (the “Escrow Release Conditions”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Resulting Issuer (a “Resulting Issuer Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer (a “Resulting Issuer Warrant”). Each such Resulting Issuer Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Resulting Issuer Share, for a purchase of price of $7.50 per Resulting Issuer Share, for a period of 24 months following the date on which the Resulting Issuer Warrant was issued.