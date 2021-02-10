Safe Group and the american company SpineUp announce the signature of a technological co-development agreement

Development of a full innovative range of implants for lumbar discopathies,

US commercial launch aimed for the end of 2021 and obtaining of CE-marking in 2022

First collaborative project industrialized in the Integrated Manufacturing Company of Safe Group in Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, on 10 February 2021, 17h35 CET – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), holding of the Safe Group (composed of Safe Orthopaedics, a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, and Safe Medical (Ex-LCI medical), integrated subcontractor for orthopaedic medical devices, today announces the signature of a technological co-development agreement with the American company SpineUp Inc.

The treatment for lumbar discopathies is constantly evolving : miniaturization of incisions, multiple surgical approaches, PEEK machined or titane printed implants… and the surgeons wish to have the best options to best treat their patients. Since several quarters, Safe Orthopaedics works on the extension of its SteriSpine LC range, in order to offer a maximum of ready-to-use options.

“3 years ago I decided to begin using Safe Orthopaedics’ ready-to-use products in order to enhance the efficiency of my OR team and improve the outcomes for my patients. In collaboration with the Safe Orthopaedics team, I have seen the benefits that the ready-to-use concept can bring to my practice and have been delighted with the clinical results. Surgeons need different options for the disc diseases treatment and I’m proud to collaborate in order to develop their portfolio of products, to expand their SteriSpineLC range and bring the benefits of the ready-to-use model to many more treatment pathways.” explains Dc John Choi…

The co-development strategy is a way to minimize conception costs, and to accelerate the commercial launch and clinical evoluation today requested by the new european regulation.

SpineUp, a manufacturer of medical devices for spinal surgery established in Florida, already customer of Safe Medical, shares the same interest as Safe Orthopaedics. Together, both companies aim a commercial launche and several other strategical territories by the end of 2021, the achievement of a clinical evaluation, necessary for the CE-marking, in 2022, and any other international homologations.