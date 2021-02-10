--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mergers - Acquisitions - TakeoversBergheim - PALFINGER today signed a contract for the takeover of EQUIPDRAULIC inBarcelona. This acquisition strengthens PALFINGER Iberica's position in theSpanish market and, above all, in Catalonia, a strong industrial region.Since 1999, EQUIPDRAULIC, S.L.U. has been distributing the majority of thePALFINGER product range in Catalonia. As a partner of PALFINGER Iberica andfounded in 1992, the dealership has 18 employees and is responsible for thesale, installation and service of our products. Despite COVID-19, the companyincreased its sales in the industrial region to almost five million euros in2020.100 percent takeoverWith the takeover by PALFINGER EMEA GmbH, the operating business of EQUIPDRAULICwill be integrated into PALFINGER Iberica. The transaction consists of 100percent of the shares, all of which are owned by NOVADRAULIC, S.L. The co-founder and owner Ramón Bassa Sebastián will actively support the integrationduring the next two years.Leveraging synergies, generating growthWith this acquisition, PALFINGER ensures the continuation of the excellentservice and sales network with its site close to local customers, as well asexpansion of the company's competencies in Granollers, Barcelona. To helpachieve this, the existing team will be strengthened by additional employees."This acquisition sends a clear message: PALFINGER continues to grow, even intimes of crisis. Catalonia is one of the largest industrial regions in Spain.With this integration, we are leveraging synergies and generating additionalgrowth," explains PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser, who goes on to emphasize:"Joining our long-standing partner is an important step towards providing ourCatalan customers with even more intensive and comprehensive support - in linewith our brand promise: Creating value together." The contract for theacquisition was signed in Barcelona on February 10.+++ABOUT PALFINGER AGThe international mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the global leaderfor innovative crane and lifting solutions. With a workforce of approximately11,000, 35 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships andmaintenance centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER is always close to thecustomer.As the leader in its engineering field, the company aims to ensure its partners'business success in the long term by providing solutions and products thatremain economically and ecologically viable in the future. Its broad product andmodel portfolio allows PALFINGER to take digitalization and the deployment ofartificial intelligence to new levels.As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convincedthat thinking and acting in the interests of sustainability plays a vital rolein successful business operations. This is why the company assumes social,ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2019achieved record revenue of EUR 1.75 billion.Further inquiry note:Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AGM +43 664 206 92 47 | h.roither@palfinger.comTexts and accompanying images are available in the "News" section ofwww.palfinger.ag, www.palfinger.com.end of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Pictures with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/2034/5/10660683/PALFINGER_Equipdraulic_1.jpghttp://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/2034/5/10660683/PALFINGER_Equipdraulic_2.jpgissuer: Palfinger AGLamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8A-5020 Salzburgphone: 0662/2281-81101FAX: 0662/2281-81070mail: ir@palfinger.comWWW: www.palfinger.agISIN: AT0000758305indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4835390OTS: Palfinger Holding AGISIN: AT0000758305