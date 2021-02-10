 

Aegon nominates CFO Matt Rider for reappointment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

Aegon’s Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021 to reappoint Matt Rider (1963) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a four-year term. Matt Rider was first appointed as Aegon’s CFO in 2017.

“We are very pleased that Matt is available for reappointment as our CFO”, said William Connelly, Chairman of Aegon’s Supervisory Board. “Over the years Aegon has benefitted from Matt’s deep knowledge and broad experience in the financial services industry. We owe him our gratitude for his leadership in building and maintaining Aegon’s strong financial profile in an increasingly uncertain global environment and I am convinced that Matt will continue to play a leading role in improving Aegon’s financial performance.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu AEGON N.V.!
Long
Basispreis 3,25€
Hebel 8,50
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 4,06€
Hebel 7,61
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“I am honored to be in a position to serve Aegon for another four-year term”, said Matt Rider. “I am convinced that in December 2020 we have set out a clear path towards improving Aegon’s performance, and I really look forward to executing our strategic plans together with my colleagues in Aegon’s management team.”

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aegon -- Das könnte auf 12-Monats-Sicht was werden.....
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aegon nominates CFO Matt Rider for reappointment Aegon’s Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021 to reappoint Matt Rider (1963) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a four-year term. Matt Rider was first appointed as Aegon’s CFO in 2017. “We are …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
Aegon nominates CFO Matt Rider for reappointment

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
398
Aegon -- Das könnte auf 12-Monats-Sicht was werden.....