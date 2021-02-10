Aegon nominates CFO Matt Rider for reappointment

Regulatory News:

Aegon’s Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021 to reappoint Matt Rider (1963) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a four-year term. Matt Rider was first appointed as Aegon’s CFO in 2017.

“We are very pleased that Matt is available for reappointment as our CFO”, said William Connelly, Chairman of Aegon’s Supervisory Board. “Over the years Aegon has benefitted from Matt’s deep knowledge and broad experience in the financial services industry. We owe him our gratitude for his leadership in building and maintaining Aegon’s strong financial profile in an increasingly uncertain global environment and I am convinced that Matt will continue to play a leading role in improving Aegon’s financial performance.”