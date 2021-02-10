 

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Reaffirms Its Environmental and Social Strategy and Has Been Positively Assessed by Extra-Financial Rating Agencies

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR)(ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, has obtained positive assessments from independent players specializing in extra-financial ratings, validating its environmental and social strategy.

Ever since its creation, Hoffmann Green’s goal has been to decarbonize the construction sector by producing and marketing clinker-free low-carbon cement whose carbon footprint is five times lower that of traditional cement. In 2020, Hoffmann Green formalized a global CSR approach and has now obtained a number of positive assessments that illustrate the Company’s commitment in this respect.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “CSR-related issues are at the very heart of Hoffmann Green’s raison d’être, which is to decarbonize the construction sector. We are very proud to see that our commitment to sustainable development is being rewarded by positive assessments from both domestic and international players. We will continue our efforts to maintain this impactful approach’s momentum and thus work to deploy our global low-carbon strategy: reduce, avoid and offset our emissions!

Undertaking of a Scope 3 carbon assessment and high rating obtained in the ACT database

Bilan Carbone scope 3 allows Hoffmann Green, on the strength of the Net Zero Initiative database developed by the Carbone 4 consulting firm, to initiate an approach assessing its contribution to 2050 carbon neutrality. This approach was launched last year on the basis of 2019 data, incorporating a scope that includes direct emissions (scope 1), indirect emissions associated with energy consumption (scope 2) and emissions incurred by the company’s activity (scope 3): capital assets, inputs, purchases of raw materials, services or other products, employees’ travel, upstream and downstream transport of goods. To date, greenhouse gas emissions associated with 2019 activity total 2,400 metric tons of CO2 equivalent, with 99% of emissions coming within scope 3. The weight of direct and indirect carbon emissions (scopes 1 and 2) is lower than the reduction in emissions resulting from the use of Hoffmann Green cement instead of traditional cement. Expanding to emissions associated with scope 3 and notably the incorporation of capital assets, inputs and upstream and downstream freight represent sources of additional reductions in Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies’ impact. Hoffmann Green is one of the first cement manufacturers to produce and publish its carbon assessment undertaken on all three scopes.

