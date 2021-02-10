 

EGOV Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of NIC Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EGOV

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of NIC to Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Under the terms of the transaction, NIC shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash. On behalf of NIC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages NIC shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

