Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of NIC to Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Under the terms of the transaction, NIC shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash. On behalf of NIC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.