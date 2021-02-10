 

LECTRA 2020: strong resilience in earnings and free cash flow, despite the consequences of the health crisis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
  2020: strong resilience in earnings and free cash flow, despite the consequences of the health crisis

  • Revenues: 236.2 million euros (-14%)*
  • Income from operations before non-recurring items: 25.6 million euros (-32%)*
  • Net income: 17.6 million euros (-40%)
  • Free cash flow: 25.2 million euros
  • Net cash: 134.6 million euros
  • Dividend**: €0.24 per share

* Like-for-like

** Proposed to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2021

     
In millions of euros October 1 – December 31 January 1 – December 31
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues 65.6 74.2 236.2 280
Change like-for-like (%)(1) -8%   -14%  
Income from operations before non-recurring items (2) 10 11.2 25.6 40.9
Change like-for-like (%)(1) +5%   -32%  
Operating margin before non-recurring items (in % of revenues) 15.3% 15% 10.9% 14.6%
Net income 6.6 8 17.6 29.3
Change at actual exchange rates (%) -18%   -40%  
Free cash flow(2) 15.2 18.1 25.2 36.2
Shareholders’ equity(3)     192.2 183
Net cash(2)(3)     134.6 120.6
         
  1. Like-for-like: 2020 figures restated at 2019 exchange rates
  2. The definition for performance indicators appears in the Management Discussion of December 31, 2020
  3. At December 31

               

Wertpapier


