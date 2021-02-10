LECTRA 2020: strong resilience in earnings and free cash flow, despite the consequences of the health crisis
2020: strong resilience in earnings and free cash flow, despite the consequences of the health crisis
- Revenues: 236.2 million euros (-14%)*
- Income from operations before non-recurring items: 25.6 million euros (-32%)*
- Net income: 17.6 million euros (-40%)
- Free cash flow: 25.2 million euros
- Net cash: 134.6 million euros
- Dividend**: €0.24 per share
* Like-for-like
** Proposed to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2021
|In millions of euros
|October 1 – December 31
|January 1 – December 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|65.6
|74.2
|236.2
|280
|Change like-for-like (%)(1)
|-8%
|-14%
|Income from operations before non-recurring items (2)
|10
|11.2
|25.6
|40.9
|Change like-for-like (%)(1)
|+5%
|-32%
|Operating margin before non-recurring items (in % of revenues)
|15.3%
|15%
|10.9%
|14.6%
|Net income
|6.6
|8
|17.6
|29.3
|Change at actual exchange rates (%)
|-18%
|-40%
|Free cash flow(2)
|15.2
|18.1
|25.2
|36.2
|Shareholders’ equity(3)
|192.2
|183
|Net cash(2)(3)
|134.6
|120.6
- Like-for-like: 2020 figures restated at 2019 exchange rates
- The definition for performance indicators appears in the Management Discussion of December 31, 2020
- At December 31
