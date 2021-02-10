



2020: strong resilience in earnings and free cash flow, despite the consequences of the health crisis

Revenues: 236.2 million euros (-14%) *

Income from operations before non-recurring items: 25.6 million euros (-32%) *

Net income: 17.6 million euros (-40%)

Free cash flow: 25.2 million euros

Net cash: 134.6 million euros

Dividend**: €0.24 per share

* Like-for-like

** Proposed to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2021