 

Progyny, Inc. Announces Details for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 18:00  |  24   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, will report its financial results for the quarterly period and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The company will host a conference call at 4:45 P.M. Eastern Time (1:45 P.M. Pacific Time) and issue a press release regarding its financial results prior to the start of the call.

Interested participants in the United States may access the conference call by dialing 1.866.825.7331 and using the passcode 265484. International participants may access the call by dialing 1.973.413.6106 and using the same passcode.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, March 3, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 1.800.332.6854 (U.S. participants) or 1.973.528.0005 (international participants) with the passcode 265484.

A live webcast and archive of the call will be available from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny
Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians. 

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com

Media:
Selena Yang
media@progyny.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progyny, Inc. Announces Details for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Report NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, will report its financial results for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units