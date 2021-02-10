CN Announces New Partnership with Earth Rangers

In 2011, CN and Earth Day Canada launched EcoConnexions, an award-winning employee engagement program, to embed sustainability into the corporate culture through targeted initiatives supporting the program’s three pillars: reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, and improving housekeeping practices at CN yards and offices across North America. The program focuses on educating and engaging employees on the program’s three pillars, identifying, and sharing best practices across the network and recognizing and celebrating employee initiatives.

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce it has entered a new partnership with Earth Rangers, a youth-focused Canadian environmental charity, to continue to engage employees, and their families to help make a difference through the EcoConnexions program.

“We are excited to extend the EcoConnexions program with Earth Rangers to the families and children of CN railroaders. This partnership is a strong strategic fit given our collective concern for a more sustainable future. I would like to thank Earth Day Canada for their support and commitment in building and growing CN’s EcoConnexions program to what it is today.”

- JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN

Since 2011, CN employees have achieved:

36% in carbon reduction at key yards (140,000 tonnes)



208,000 tonnes of waste diversion from landfills



1,500 housekeeping projects leading to cleaner, more efficient and safer work environments



approximately $50 million in cost savings

Founded in 2004, Earth Rangers has grown to be the largest youth environmental organization by membership globally, with over 250,000 current members and alumni

“We are thrilled to partner with CN to build on their innovative EcoConnexions program. It is our shared commitment to creating a lasting legacy of sustainability for present and future generations that will drive this partnership. Earth Rangers is dedicated to youth, family and community engagement and the belief that collaboration is the best way to bring about positive change. Together, we can expand the impact of Eco Connexions to the next generation. This approach will significantly grow the reach and impact of this already successful program.”

- Tovah Barocas, president of Earth Rangers.

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the kids’ conservation organization, committed to instilling environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in every child. We do this through a suite of free, educational, and engaging programming that children can participate in at school, at home, and in their communities. To learn more about Earth Rangers, please visit www.earthrangers.org.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.



