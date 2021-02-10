Hope Bancorp to Participate in the 2021 KBW Virtual Winter Financial Services Symposium

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim, Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko and Chief Credit Officer Peter Koh will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the 2021 KBW Virtual Winter Financial Services Symposium on Thursday and Friday, February 11-12, 2021.

A copy of the investor presentation being used at the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com beginning February 11, 2021.