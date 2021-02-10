Regulatory News:

UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) announced its intention to redeem the total outstanding USD 1.5bn additional tier 1 instrument with ISIN CH0317921697 (the "AT1 instrument") on 22 March 2021, the first call date. The AT1 instrument was issued by UBS Group AG on 21 March 2016 and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005745/en/