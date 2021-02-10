DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

ecotel communication ag: preliminary figures exceeded 2020 EBITDA guidance



10-Feb-2021 / 18:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Duesseldorf, February 10th, 2021

According to the today presented preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year, ecotel Group will report EBITDA - earnings before depreciation, amortization, financial results and taxes - of around EUR 11.7 million, exceeding the previous guidance by around EUR 1.2 million. In connection with the reporting for the third quarter of 2020, the Management Board recently assumed an EBITDA for the 2020 financial year at the upper end of the forecast corridor of EUR 8.5 to 10.5 million. The main driver for this positive development was the sustained successful business growth in the last two months of 2020.



Ecotel will publish the final figures for 2020 in the form of audited consolidated and statutory financial statements on March 11th, 2021.



About ecotel communication ag:



The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«) has been operating nationwide in Germany since 1998 and specialises in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in different segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 300,000 voice channels.



PR office:

Business and Financial Media Trade Media

Annette Drescher (Assistant to the Managing Director) Bernadette Loosen-Flanz (PR)

Phone: 0211-55 007-740 Tel.: 0211-55 007-316

Fax: 0211-55 007 5 740 Fax: 0211-55 007 5 316

E-mail:



For further information please visit us on the web at

