 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 18:30  |  25   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) common stock between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your iRhythm investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/irhythm-technologies-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On December 1, 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issued its final rule, which finalized reimbursement codes but did not provide national pricing for certain products and services offered by iRhythm.

On this news, the Company’s stock price opened at $183.00 on December 2, 2020, down from the December 1, 2020 close of $240.64, thereby injuring investors.

On January 29, 2021, Medicare Administrative Contractor Novitas Solutions published actual reimbursement rates under the CMS’s 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. A research analyst from Baird indicated that these are "way lower” than former codes, citing one example where iRhythm was previously reimbursed around $311, but was now receiving just $42.68.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $82.58, or 32.90%, to close at $168.42 per share on January 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) iRhythm’s business would suffer as a result of the CMS’ rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 2, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)
09.02.21
IRTC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
07.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – IRTC
03.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Investors
03.02.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
03.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) on Behalf of Investors
03.02.21
IRHYTHM SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies - IRTC
03.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Investors
02.02.21
IRTC ALERT: iRhythm (NASDAQ: IRTC) Drops Significantly On Slash in Medicare Reimbursement Rates For Key Products; Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Strongly Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm
02.02.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm