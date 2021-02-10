Regulatory News:

This press release presents Group consolidated revenue prepared on the basis of IFRS that has not yet been subject to a limited review.

Claranova (Paris:CLA) reported revenue for the FY 2020-2021 first half (July-December 2020) of €278 million, up 25% at constant exchange rates. Reflecting the Group’s exposure to North American and UK currencies which weakened against the euro, this period was significantly impacted by exchange rate fluctuations4. Taking into account this impact, revenue grew 19% at actual exchange rates. Like-for-like growth, defined as at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, amounted to 17% (compared to 19% in H1 2019-2020), despite a complex health and supply chain environment, confirming once again the resilience of Group’s businesses.