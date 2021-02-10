 

Results 2020

DESPITE THE OUTBREAK OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, RESILIENCE OF OPERATING RESULTS AND PROPERTY VALUATIONS IN 2020

  • Net result from core activities per share € 4.65 (2019: € 5.92)
  • Net asset value per share € 78.20 (2019: € 88.27)
  • EPRA occupancy rate 91.9% (2019: 95.2%)
  • Debt ratio of 29.99% (2019: 29.33%)
  • Successful refinancing of € 145 mio (in anticipation of financing maturing in 2021 for an amount of € 130 mio)
  • High debt recovery percentage of 94.9% in the year 2020
  • Optional dividend proposal € 4.00 gross - € 2.80 net (2019: € 4.50 gross - € 3.15 net)

