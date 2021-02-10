Talenom Plc Manager's Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.02.2021, 18:35 | 32 | 0 | 0 10.02.2021, 18:35 |

Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 10 February 2021 at 19:35 EET



Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Iivanainen, Tuomas Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210210165204_2 Issuer Name: Talenom Oyj LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-02-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000153580 Volume: 14000 Unit price: 10.75000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 14000 Volume weighted average price: 10.75000 Euro





Talenom Aktie





