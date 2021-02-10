Talenom Plc Manager's Transactions
Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 10 February 2021 at 19:35 EET
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Iivanainen, Tuomas
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210210165204_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenom Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-02-09
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|14000
|Unit price:
|10.75000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|14000
|Volume weighted average price:
|10.75000 Euro
