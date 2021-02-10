Director Declaration
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Stellantis N.V.
February 10, 2021
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Wertpapier
