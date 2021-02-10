 

BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American Healthcare Equity

BET, (a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and HealthiNation, an award-winning producer and publisher of health videos, today announced the launch of a digital content initiative to provide informative, culturally relevant health and medical information to help address healthcare disparities among African Americans.

While health inequities have been prevalent for generations, the COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated the significant health and wellness disparities for people of color, among Black American patients and even healthcare professionals.

  • Black Americans are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 and twice as likely to die from the virus.
  • The current COVID-19 vaccination rate is much lower among Black Americans than their white peers.
  • Only 5 percent of physicians are identified as Black or African American.
  • African Americans are more likely to have diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic conditions than non-Hispanic whites.

This long-term initiative between BET and HealthiNation will address these disparities through an ongoing series of videos that feature healthcare providers of color addressing topics including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, mental health, and preventative care. It will also include educational resources to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and separate vaccination facts versus fiction. New content will appear on BET.com/health every Wednesday.

“HealthiNation is a perfect partner for BET as we strive to mitigate the factors that stand in the way of equitable health outcomes for African Americans,” said Jeanine Liburd, Chief Social Impact & Communications Officer.

"We're delighted to partner with BET to provide our medically reviewed, culturally relevant original healthcare content to its audience," said Michael O'Donnell, CEO, HealthiNation. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the healthcare inequities that are still prevalent in communities of color, and we are inspired to do our part to help drive better health outcomes for African Americans."

BET.com/health will connect Black patients with Black doctors, while serving as an informative resource for experts and strategic partners to connect with audiences that prioritize their health. This digital content initiative will bring important content to BET’s audience and facilitate new partnerships with industry-leading healthcare professionals and organizations.

