UBS Launches Seven New 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs

UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of seven new 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs specified in the table below.

ETN CUSIP

Underlying Index Bloomberg Ticker

SCDL ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN 90278V206 DJUSDIVT

IWFL ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN 90278V305 RU10GRTR

IWML ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN 90278V404 RU20INTR

IWDL ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN 90278V107 RU10VATR

USML ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN 90278V701 M00IMV$T

MTUL ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN 90278V602 M2US000$

QULL ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN 90278V503 M2USSNQ

About the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index

The Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index is designed to track a basket of 100 high dividend-paying U.S. companies, excluding REITS, with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected based on financial ratios for fundamental strength relative to their peers. The Index is a total return index calculated by S&P Dow Jones and is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, subject to caps applied to individual constituents and sectors. The Index was publicly disseminated starting from August 31, 2011 and has no live performance history prior to that date.