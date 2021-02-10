 

UBS Launches Seven New 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs

UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of seven new 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs specified in the table below.

 

ETN Ticker

ETN Name

ETN CUSIP

Underlying Index Bloomberg Ticker

SCDL

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN

90278V206

DJUSDIVT

IWFL

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN

90278V305

RU10GRTR

IWML

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN

90278V404

RU20INTR

IWDL

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN

90278V107

RU10VATR

USML

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN

90278V701

M00IMV$T

MTUL

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN

90278V602

M2US000$

QULL

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN

90278V503

M2USSNQ

 

About the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index

The Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index is designed to track a basket of 100 high dividend-paying U.S. companies, excluding REITS, with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected based on financial ratios for fundamental strength relative to their peers. The Index is a total return index calculated by S&P Dow Jones and is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, subject to caps applied to individual constituents and sectors. The Index was publicly disseminated starting from August 31, 2011 and has no live performance history prior to that date.

Wertpapier


