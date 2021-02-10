UBS Launches Seven New 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs
UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of seven new 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs specified in the table below.
|
ETN Ticker
|
ETN Name
ETN CUSIP
Underlying Index Bloomberg Ticker
SCDL
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN
90278V206
DJUSDIVT
IWFL
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN
90278V305
RU10GRTR
IWML
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN
90278V404
RU20INTR
IWDL
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN
90278V107
RU10VATR
USML
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN
90278V701
M00IMV$T
MTUL
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN
90278V602
M2US000$
QULL
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN
90278V503
M2USSNQ
About the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index
The Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index is designed to track a basket of 100 high dividend-paying U.S. companies, excluding REITS, with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected based on financial ratios for fundamental strength relative to their peers. The Index is a total return index calculated by S&P Dow Jones and is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, subject to caps applied to individual constituents and sectors. The Index was publicly disseminated starting from August 31, 2011 and has no live performance history prior to that date.
|
