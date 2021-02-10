 

Incentive warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 18:51  |  39   |   |   

February 10, 2021
Announcement no. 2


Incentive warrants

Today, the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S ("BioPorto") (Nasdaq: BIOPOR) has exercised the remaining part of its current authorization by issuing 350,000 warrants to certain key employees of the company and its subsidiaries.

The warrants are issued in accordance with BioPorto’s Remuneration Policy and the authorization in section 18a of the Articles of Association.

Each warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one share in BioPorto. The exercise price is fixed at DKK 6.11 per share corresponding to the last 10 days weighted average price of BioPorto’s stock traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The warrants will be exercisable in the period from February 11, 2023 to February 10, 2026, within ordinary trading windows.

The warrant program includes claw-back conditions in case of erroneous financial information as well as accelerated vesting in case of change of control, e.g., a takeover bid, resolution and business transfer.

The theoretical market value of the allocation of new warrants is DKK 714,560. The calculation is based on the Black-Scholes formula using an interest rate of -0.58% and the historical volatility of BioPorto A/S' shares over 24 months, calculated to be 61.78.

After this grant of warrants the total number of outstanding warrants is 19,032,500, as shown in the table below:

  Number of warrants:   Specified as follows:
Warrant programs Granted Cancelled Outstanding   Corporate Management Other employees Total
               
2016 6,368,696 3,936,196 2,432,500   910,000 1,522,500 2,432,500
 Jun 2018 900,000 0 900,000   900,000 0 900,000
 Aug 2018 4,100,000 0 4,100,000   3,700,000 400,000 4,100,000
 Dec 2018 2,500,000 0 2,500,000   2,500,000 0 2,500,000
Apr 2019 5,100,000 0 5,100,000   5,100,000 0 5,100,000
Aug 2019 1,500,000 250,000 1,250,000   1,000,000 250,000 1,250,000
Dec 2019 250,000 0 250,000   0 250,000 250,000
May 2020 2,150,000 0 2,150,000   1,500,000 650,000 2,150,000
Feb 2021 350,000 0 350,000   0 350,000 350,000
Total 23,218,696 4,186,196 19,032,500   15,610,000 3,422,500 19,032,500
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incentive warrants February 10, 2021Announcement no. 2 Incentive warrants Today, the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S ("BioPorto") (Nasdaq: BIOPOR) has exercised the remaining part of its current authorization by issuing 350,000 warrants to certain key employees …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Managers’ transactions