Incentive warrants

The warrants are issued in accordance with BioPorto’s Remuneration Policy and the authorization in section 18a of the Articles of Association.

Today, the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S ("BioPorto") (Nasdaq: BIOPOR) has exercised the remaining part of its current authorization by issuing 350,000 warrants to certain key employees of the company and its subsidiaries.

Each warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one share in BioPorto. The exercise price is fixed at DKK 6.11 per share corresponding to the last 10 days weighted average price of BioPorto’s stock traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The warrants will be exercisable in the period from February 11, 2023 to February 10, 2026, within ordinary trading windows.

The warrant program includes claw-back conditions in case of erroneous financial information as well as accelerated vesting in case of change of control, e.g., a takeover bid, resolution and business transfer.

The theoretical market value of the allocation of new warrants is DKK 714,560. The calculation is based on the Black-Scholes formula using an interest rate of -0.58% and the historical volatility of BioPorto A/S' shares over 24 months, calculated to be 61.78.

After this grant of warrants the total number of outstanding warrants is 19,032,500, as shown in the table below:

Number of warrants: Specified as follows: Warrant programs Granted Cancelled Outstanding Corporate Management Other employees Total 2016 6,368,696 3,936,196 2,432,500 910,000 1,522,500 2,432,500 Jun 2018 900,000 0 900,000 900,000 0 900,000 Aug 2018 4,100,000 0 4,100,000 3,700,000 400,000 4,100,000 Dec 2018 2,500,000 0 2,500,000 2,500,000 0 2,500,000 Apr 2019 5,100,000 0 5,100,000 5,100,000 0 5,100,000 Aug 2019 1,500,000 250,000 1,250,000 1,000,000 250,000 1,250,000 Dec 2019 250,000 0 250,000 0 250,000 250,000 May 2020 2,150,000 0 2,150,000 1,500,000 650,000 2,150,000 Feb 2021 350,000 0 350,000 0 350,000 350,000 Total 23,218,696 4,186,196 19,032,500 15,610,000 3,422,500 19,032,500