4Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 2018 PROFITABILITY After tax profit, ISKm 3,525 1,659 6,755 8,454 10,645 Return on equity (after tax) 7.6% 3.7% 3.7% 4.8% 6.1% ROE margin 7.1% 0.9% 2.6% 1.2% 2.1% Net interest margin (of total assets) 2.5% 2.7% 2.6% 2.7% 2.9% Cost to income ratio¹ 51.7% 62.9% 54.3% 58.8% 66.3% 31.12.20 30.09.20 30.06.20 31.12.19 31.12.18 BALANCE SHEET Loans to customers, ISKm 1,006,717 970,309 933,320 899,632 846,599 Total assets, ISKm 1,344,191 1,328,724 1,303,256 1,199,490 1,130,403 Risk exposure amount, ISKm 933,521 942,339 923,133 884,550 845,949 Deposits from customers, ISKm 679,455 698,610 681,223 618,313 578,959 Customer loans to customer deposits ratio 148.2% 138.9% 137.0% 145.5% 146.2% NPL ratio² 2.9% 3.3% 3.6% 3.0% 2.0% LIQUIDITY Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), for all currencies 196% 136% 179% 155% 172% Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), for all currencies 123% 113% 117% 119% 114% CAPITAL Total equity, ISKm 186,204 182,509 179,722 180,062 176,313 Total capital ratio 23.0% 22.2% 22.2% 22.4% 22.2% Tier 1 capital ratio 20.1% 19.4% 19.4% 19.9% 20.3% Leverage ratio 13.6% 13.4% 13.4% 14.2% 14.6% 1. Calculated as (Administrative expenses + Contribution to the Depositors´ and Investors´ Guarantee Fund – One off items) / (Total operating income – one off items) 2. Stage 3, loans to customers, gross carrying amount

Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO of Íslandsbanki

We are very satisfied with our 4Q20 performance, with an annualised return on equity of 7.6% despite severe headwinds across much of the economy. In 2020 we cut costs by 7.1% while simultaneously expanding our loan portfolio by 11.9% and increasing deposits by 9.9%.There has been much discussion of the state of the loan portfolio and the impact of COVID-19, but about 1,500 households and 650 companies took advantage of the special COVID-related measures we offered through end-2020. Most of our customers who needed an extended moratorium on loan payments were tourism companies. Loans protected by these moratoria accounted for about 6% of the Bank’s loan portfolio at the end of the year.

Íslandsbanki’s year-2020 profit was ISK 6.8 billion, including ISK 3.5 billion in Q4. Interest income and commissions were stable year-on-year. The securities brokerage and Corporate Finance departments performed particularly well. Corporate Finance completed approximately 30 projects, and Íslandsbanki led the Nasdaq Iceland exchange in trading volume during the year. Among the projects undertaken by Corporate Finance were Icelandair Group’s very successful share offering, the sale of Icelandair Hotels, and the sale of Borgun, as well as bond and stock issues for Iceland’s listed real estate companies. Iceland Funds recorded an increased profit for the fifth year in a row and strengthened its position as the largest fund company in Iceland, with a market share of 35%.

The entire world had to adjust to changed circumstances during the year and respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The changed global environment brought with it a strong push towards further digitisation, and the Bank rolled out a range of innovations, including a new app for companies and a digital signature solution. Íslandsbanki’s digital distribution channels grew markedly, and the Bank placed strong emphasis on providing personal service to those who could not use digital products.

We could feel that, under these trying conditions, moving Iceland forward by empowering our customers to succeed was more important than ever before, and we are proud of that role. The Bank continues to take large strides in the area of sustainability. We aim to shrink the carbon footprint from our operations by 50% between 2019 and 2024. During the year, the Bank issued the largest sustainable bond in Iceland’s history, and the issue was more than 3 times oversubscribed. The proceeds will be used for sustainable lending and investments. The Bank has already allocated ISK 25 billion to eligible sustainable projects, as is discussed more fully in the Allocation and Impact Report for the Sustainable Financing Framework, which is being published concurrent with the Annual and Sustainability Report for the first time.

We look to the future with hope, and we intend to continue meeting our customers’ needs, with flexibility as a guidepost. Furthermore, Íslandsbanki’s strong financial position and current market conditions show that this is a good time to begin preparing to list the Bank on the securities market. Exciting times lie ahead.

