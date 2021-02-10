 

DGAP-DD VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.02.2021, 19:09  |  36   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2021 / 19:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Claus
Last name(s): Sauter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.00 EUR 2219112.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.0000 EUR 2219112.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64558  10.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ### Verbio AG ###
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.02.2021 / 19:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs
EQS-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung vorläufiger Ergebnisse aus der Pha-se-2b/3-Studie mit ...
DGAP-News: KEY MILESTONE REACHED AS NOUVEAU MONDE RECEIVES QUEBEC GOVERNMENT AUTHORISATION TO BUILD WHAT IS ...
EQS-Adhoc: Information zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung
Große Fortschritte bei Eat Beyond Global Holding Portfoliounternehmen Nabati Foods Inc.
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: outstanding performance in 2020 despite COVID-19
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché wurde vom slowakischen Unternehmen ENERGODATA ausgewählt, um ein Batteriespeichersystem ...
EQS-News: Relief Confirms Release of Preliminary Findings from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets voraussichtlich im März
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:09 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
18:59 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
18:59 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english
05.02.21
STIFEL EUROPE belässt VERBIO AG auf 'Buy'
05.02.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt VERBIO AG auf 'Buy'
04.02.21
Verbio Aktie zollt Kursanstieg Tribut - Zahlen enttäuschen Anleger-Erwartungen
04.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 04.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
04.02.21
ROUNDUP: Biokraftstoffhersteller Verbio verliert an Tempo - Aktie sinkt
04.02.21
WDH: Biokraftstoffhersteller Verbio mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
04.02.21
Biokraftstoffhersteller Verbio mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung im ersten Halbjahr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19:40 Uhr
9.574
### Verbio AG ###
15.09.20
2
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Chance: 1.000 mal mehr": Nvidia, Nikola, Tesla, Nel, Verbio, SMA Solar, Xiaom