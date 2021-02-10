 

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco Limited: Further re issuance of additional New Money Notes

DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco Limited: Further re issuance of additional New Money Notes

10.02.2021 / 19:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco Limited

New Money Notes: Additional Information
Travelex Issuerco Limited

10 February 2021

Travelex Issuerco Limited ("Travelex" or the "Company")

10 February 2021

New Money Notes: Additional Information

Following the launch of the consent solicitation in connection with the issuance of an additional number of New Money Notes with a net value of up to £60 million on 8 February, the Company would like to provide further points of detail on the process, timeline and eligibility for subscribing to the £20 million initial issuance of additional New Money Notes 2021 (the "Initial Tap Notes") and subsequent additional new money notes up to a net aggregate principal amount of £40 million.

Unsettled Trades and Record Date

The Company would like to provide some information to the market about how the Company intends to treat unsettled trades and to ascertain holdings information for the purpose of the pro rata subscription of the Initial Tap Notes.

The Company is aware that there have been disparities in the timing of settlement of transfers of New Money Notes and stapled shares due to the process required for transfers of the shares to take effect, which in some cases may have caused delay to the settlement of New Money Note trades.

As a general matter, the Company considers that, provided steps are being taken to complete the process for transferring the stapled shares in accordance with the terms of the Travelex Topco Limited Shareholders Agreement and articles of association, a delay in settlement of the share transfer should not be treated as delaying the related transfer of the New Money Notes. However, until such time as a share transfer has been approved by the board of Travelex Topco Limited and the transferee is recorded in the share register, that transferee shall not be entitled to exercise voting rights or otherwise be treated as a shareholder in respect of the shares subject to the transfer.

