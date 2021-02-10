 

Pinnace Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

ALTAVISTA, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: PPBN), the one-bank holding company for First National Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share on February 9, 2021, payable March 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 19, 2021.

The $0.14 per share cash dividend is equal to the $0.14 dividend paid last quarter and marks the thirty-fourth consecutive quarter a dividend has been declared.

“Pinnacle is pleased to continue its quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank.  Mr. Hall further commented, “We are wrapping up an eventful year for the Company highlighted by the completion of our merger with Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. and plan to distribute our 4th Quarter and year-end 2020 earnings release in the not too distant future. While our current operating environment still presents many challenges and uncertainties due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we remain optimistic regarding how the Company is positioned for the future.”

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst, and the Cities of Lynchburg, Danville and Charlottesville. The Company has a total of seventeen branches with two located in the Town of Altavista in Campbell County, where the Bank was founded. Other branch locations include three additional branches in Campbell County, one branch in the Town of Amherst in Amherst County, three branches in the City of Lynchburg and one branch in Bedford County. Seven additional branches were acquired through the merger with Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. (“Virginia Bank”), including four in the City of Danville and three in Pittsylvania County. The Company also operates a loan production office located in Charlottesville. The Company plans to open its eighteenth branch at the Graves Mill Plaza in Forest during the first quarter of 2021. First National Bank is in its 113th year of operation.

