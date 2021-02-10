 

Biogen Announces the Pricing Terms of Its Private Exchange Offer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 (the “Old Notes”), totaling $1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount, for a new series of 3.250% senior notes due 2051 to be issued by Biogen (the “New Notes”) and cash on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated February 4, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”) and the accompanying eligibility letter (the “Eligibility Letter”), Canadian beneficial holder form and notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Exchange Offer Documents”).

The following table sets forth pricing information for the Exchange Offer, including the reference yield, the yield on the Old Notes (CUSIP 09062X AD5/ISIN US09062XAD57), the yield on the New Notes, in each case calculated in the manner described below, the Total Exchange Consideration (as defined below) and the principal amount of New Notes to be issued and cash to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date (as defined below) and accepted by Biogen.

Reference U.S. Treasury Security Reference Yield Fixed Spread for Old Notes (basis points) Yield on Old Notes Fixed Spread for New Notes (basis points) Yield on New Notes Total Exchange Consideration Cash Payment Percent
of Premium 		Principal Amount of New Notes Cash
1.375% due August 15, 2050 1.937% 115 3.087% 135 3.287% $1,357.12 68% $1,122.16 $242.84

The “Total Exchange Consideration” for each $1,000 in principal amount of Old Notes, which was determined in accordance with standard market practice as described in the Offering Memorandum, equates to the yield to the par call date of the Old Notes equal to 115 basis points over the bid-side yield of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table above at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, today (the “Pricing Time”).

