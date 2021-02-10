Biogen Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offer

The following table sets forth pricing information for the Cash Offer, including the reference yield, the yield on the Notes (CUSIP 09062X AD5/ISIN US09062XAD57) calculated in the manner described below, and the Tender Consideration (as defined below) for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date (as defined below) and accepted by Biogen.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Cash Offer”) its outstanding 5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 (the “Notes”), totaling $1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 4, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the accompanying certification of eligibility to participate in the Cash Offer, the instructions for such certification and the notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Cash Offer Documents”).

Reference U.S.

Treasury Security Reference Yield Fixed Spread

(basis points) Yield Tender Consideration 1.375% due August 15, 2050 1.937% 115 3.087% $1,357.12

The “Tender Consideration” for each $1,000 in principal amount of Notes, which was determined in accordance with standard market practice as described in the Offer to Purchase, equates to the yield to the par call date of the Notes equal to 115 basis points over the bid-side yield of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table above at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, today.

Biogen also announced today the pricing terms of its separate exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”), made only to Ineligible Holders (as defined below), to exchange the Notes for a new series of senior notes and cash.

The Cash Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time today, unless extended or earlier terminated by Biogen (the “Expiration Date”). Tenders of Notes submitted in the Cash Offer may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Expiration Date, unless extended by Biogen, but thereafter will be irrevocable, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by Biogen). The “Settlement Date” will be promptly following the Expiration Date and is expected to be February 16, 2021.