Evolving Gold settles Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) wishes to correct its news release of February 9, 2021, such that the $67,380 of debt owing to a single creditor will be settled through the issuance of 1,347,616 common shares at $0.05 per share.



All shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.