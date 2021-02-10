 

Solar Alliance Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special General Meeting today. All resolutions were approved by shareholders, including:     

  (i) the shareholders voted in favour of appointing the nominees set forth in the Company’s information circular of Ken Stadlin, Anton Shihoff, Robert Miller and Michael Clark to serve as Directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
  (ii) Smythe LLP (formerly Morgan & Company LLP) was reappointed as auditors of the Company; and,
  (iii) the Company’s rolling 10% stock option plan was approved.

“I would like to thank shareholders for their continued support,” said CEO Myke Clark. “We are seeing a massive economic, political and social shift towards renewables and Solar Alliance is well positioned to build on our recent growth. Our goal is to transform the solar industry through innovation, rapid scalability and consistent profitability. Solar Alliance has experienced strong year over year growth, and we expect several near-term catalysts to drive even stronger growth moving forward. Combined with the changing political environment in the U.S., we are clearly at an inflection point in our history and our potential growth is extraordinary.”

Myke Clark, Chairman & CEO


For more information:

Solar Alliance
Myke Clark, CEO
416-848-7744
mclark@solaralliance.com  

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)
Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and North/South Carolina and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."




Wertpapier


