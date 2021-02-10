Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a Military Family

Military Makeover is an inspiring reality television series that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. Hosted and co-produced by TV personality and 22-year United States Marine Corps and Navy veteran, Montel Williams, the show travels to various cities across the U.S. giving back to deserving veterans and their families.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel company, is pleased to announce that it is the exclusive hospitality partner for season 25 of the home improvement show, Military Makeover with Montel airing on Lifetime TV and on the American Forces Network. Extended Stay America hosted Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Burgess and his family of four, providing them a home away from home at its Extended Stay America Port Charlotte property for the duration of their home makeover, which will be chronicled on air starting on February 12, 2021.

In the latest season, the Military Makeover team and their partners gift a home makeover to the Burgess family, including Daniel and Ganette Burgess, their two daughters, and service dog. Staff Sergeant Daniel Burgess spent 11 years in the Army before he was medically retired in 2014 after stepping on a hidden Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Afghan desert. Tragically, Daniel lost his right leg, sustained severe damage to his left leg, and suffered a traumatic brain injury, among a multitude of other injuries.

His family’s desire is to make their Cape Coral home more accommodating for him with the help of Military Makeover and Extended Stay America, which welcomed the family to its nearby Port Charlotte hotel while their home was being transformed. The Burgess family enjoyed two fully furnished suites, with fully equipped kitchens, free in-room wi-fi, and the service and care of Extended Stay America’s team of associates during their 15-night stay.

“It is an honor to be a part of Military Makeover and support the Burgesses,” said Bruce Haase, President and Chief Executive Officer of Extended Stay America. “Daniel’s story touches us all, and it is because of the courage of brave families like his that we can do what we do every single day – provide a comfortable and practical home away from home. Today and every day, we are deeply appreciative of our veterans and active military for their service and sacrifice.”