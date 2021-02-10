 

EXXON INVESTORS March 29, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 19:19  |  28   |   |   

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Exxon Mobil Corporation (“Exxon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XOM) between November 6, 2019 and January 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Exxon securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than March 29, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Exxon Mobil!
Long
Basispreis 47,30€
Hebel 13,48
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 55,05€
Hebel 11,29
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Exxon investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Exxon Securities Class Litigation

Exxon, headquartered in Irving, Texas, explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the U.S. and abroad. The action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that (1) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin, currently the highest-producing oil field in the U.S.; (2) the foregoing assumptions artificially inflated the value of the Company’s well operations in the Permian Basin; and (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and oversight.

On January 15, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Exxon Draws SEC Probe Over Permian Basin Asset Valuation” revealing that the SEC began probing the company after a whistleblower complaint. According to the article, the whistleblower complaint alleges that Exxon forced workers to use unrealistic assumptions about how quickly wells in the Permian Basin could be drilled to reach a higher valuation during a 2019 internal assessment. At least one worker who complained about the assumptions was fired. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that there had been disagreements about the valuation. On this news, Exxon’s stock price fell $2.42 per share, or 4.81%, to close at $47.89 on January 15, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EXXON INVESTORS March 29, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Exxon Mobil Corporation (“Exxon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XOM) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow endet im Plus auf Rekordhoch
08.02.21
Aktien New York: Wieder auf Rekordjagd - Längste Gewinnserie seit sechs Monaten
08.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Weitere Rekordhochs zum Start in die neue Woche
08.02.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Rekordjagd hält an
08.02.21
LYNX: Exxon Mobil: Ölaktien weiterhin stark gefragt – das ist das nächste Kursziel
04.02.21
XOM Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Exxon Mobil Corporation Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
04.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt EXXON MOBIL CORP auf 'Buy'
04.02.21
ROUNDUP: Corona brockt Shell Milliarden-Verlust ein - Aktie verliert
04.02.21
ExxonMobil: „Die Dividende bleibt!“ Doch um welchen Preis?
03.02.21
Marktstratege Lipkow: Silber auch ohne Hype ein Kauf? Zahlen und Big Tech im Check

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
254
EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...