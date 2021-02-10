WellteQ Expands Health & Wellness Program Management Team

Ms Gretchen Masters, Designer of nib Insurance digital ecosystem joins WellteQ as Program Development Manager.

Based out of Sydney, Australia, Gretchen brings over 15 years of population health engagement experience within program design, vendor management, agile methodology and design thinking.

Ms Masters commenced with WellteQ on the 8th of February 2021.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Nova Resources Inc. (CSE: TENO) (the “Company” or “Terra Nova”) is pleased to announce the appointment of a Program Development Manager within WellteQ, the acquisition target seeking imminent CSE listing by way of Reverse Takeover (RTO).

WellteQ, one of Asia Pacific’s most advanced digital health companies, is proud to announce the appointment of Ms Gretchen Masters as Program Development Manager. Ms Masters has recently departed nib, Australia’s third largest health insurer where she ran a team responsible for the development and delivery of Well with nib, a digital solution that is designed to motivate nib’s two million members to engage in healthier habits and decrease health risk.

WellteQ CEO, Scott Montgomery shares, “We're delighted to welcome Gretchen to our growing team. She introduces buy-side experience to guide exactly what our largest customers, insurance companies, are seeking. We have a policy to seek gold-plated minds and experience combinations and we are proud that our team now includes Gretchen.”

Ms Masters’ experience and objectives are based on a solid foundation of research and scientific evidence, design thinking and agile methodology. Masters has experience designing digital health programs, corporate stakeholder management and customer research, which remain at the core of WellteQ’s business.

Masters explains “My aim is to prevent preventable illness. As the world changes, it’s clear that this needs to be achieved via digital channels, which is why I’m thrilled to be working with WellteQ. Health and wellbeing programmes will incorporate educational content and the principles of behaviour change to genuinely drive healthy habits relating to nutrition, physical activity, sleep and mental wellbeing. These behaviour changes will be tracked and measured, demonstrating the related improvement in the health outcomes of WellteQ users.”