 

WellteQ Expands Health & Wellness Program Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 19:18  |  39   |   |   

  • Ms Gretchen Masters, Designer of nib Insurance digital ecosystem joins WellteQ as Program Development Manager.
  • Based out of Sydney, Australia, Gretchen brings over 15 years of population health engagement experience within program design, vendor management, agile methodology and design thinking.
  • Ms Masters commenced with WellteQ on the 8th of February 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Nova Resources Inc. (CSE: TENO) (the “Company” or “Terra Nova”) is pleased to announce the appointment of a Program Development Manager within WellteQ, the acquisition target seeking imminent CSE listing by way of Reverse Takeover (RTO).

WellteQ, one of Asia Pacific’s most advanced digital health companies, is proud to announce the appointment of Ms Gretchen Masters as Program Development Manager. Ms Masters has recently departed nib, Australia’s third largest health insurer where she ran a team responsible for the development and delivery of Well with nib, a digital solution that is designed to motivate nib’s two million members to engage in healthier habits and decrease health risk.

WellteQ CEO, Scott Montgomery shares, “We're delighted to welcome Gretchen to our growing team. She introduces buy-side experience to guide exactly what our largest customers, insurance companies, are seeking. We have a policy to seek gold-plated minds and experience combinations and we are proud that our team now includes Gretchen.”

Ms Masters’ experience and objectives are based on a solid foundation of research and scientific evidence, design thinking and agile methodology. Masters has experience designing digital health programs, corporate stakeholder management and customer research, which remain at the core of WellteQ’s business.

Masters explains “My aim is to prevent preventable illness. As the world changes, it’s clear that this needs to be achieved via digital channels, which is why I’m thrilled to be working with WellteQ. Health and wellbeing programmes will incorporate educational content and the principles of behaviour change to genuinely drive healthy habits relating to nutrition, physical activity, sleep and mental wellbeing. These behaviour changes will be tracked and measured, demonstrating the related improvement in the health outcomes of WellteQ users.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WellteQ Expands Health & Wellness Program Management Team Ms Gretchen Masters, Designer of nib Insurance digital ecosystem joins WellteQ as Program Development Manager.Based out of Sydney, Australia, Gretchen brings over 15 years of population health engagement experience within program design, vendor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Terra Nova Resources Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd.