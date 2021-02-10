RadNet Leases Significant New Space in Phoenix at Park Central

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest provider of outpatient imaging services in the United States is significantly expanding its presence in Arizona through a new lease at Park Central in Phoenix.

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services, has signed a new lease for a 24,000-square-foot space in the Strauss Building at Park Central. The new space is part of an ongoing commitment by RadNet and its partner Dignity Health, which is part of CommonSpirit Health, to provide high-quality imaging services to targeted medical communities and patient populations.

RadNet, through Dignity Health – Arizona Diagnostic Radiology, will provide a full-service imaging clinic including MRI, CT, Nuclear Imaging and Mammography at the Park Central location, meeting a key need for the local medical community.

Norman Hames, President and Chief Operating Officer with RadNet said that the Park Central location in the emerging medical hub of central Phoenix is an ideal fit for the company’s new center of excellence.

“Park Central is becoming known as one of the most important intersections in the medical and technology fields in the region, and it is the perfect spot for this new comprehensive imaging center,” Hames said. “We look forward to enjoying the synergies we will experience with medical partners in the area such as Dignity Health and many more.”

Sharon Harper, Chairman and CEO of Plaza Companies, one of the co-developers of Park Central, said RadNet’s presence at Park Central will further strengthen the healthcare profile of the property while providing new access for patients in central Phoenix to access key services.

“We are very pleased to welcome RadNet to Park Central and look forward to seeing how RadNet will grow and thrive as part of this vital mixed-use environment,” Harper said. “RadNet has significant plans to grow its presence in Arizona and this new facility at Park Central will enhance that presence while providing another important healthcare amenity for the region.”

Plaza Companies and Tucson’s Holualoa Companies have teamed up to redevelop Park Central into a vibrant destination, which once was the city’s first official large-scale shopping mall. The companies have transitioned the expansive space from a retail center to an almost 500,000-square-foot bustling community hub ideal for playing, working, congregating and celebrating the arts.