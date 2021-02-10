 

RadNet Leases Significant New Space in Phoenix at Park Central

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 19:16  |  36   |   |   

Nation’s Largest Radiology Firm Signs Long-Term Lease for 24,000 Square Foot Space In Park Central’s Strauss Building; Adds to Medical and Tech Presence in Project

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest provider of outpatient imaging services in the United States is significantly expanding its presence in Arizona through a new lease at Park Central in Phoenix.

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services, has signed a new lease for a 24,000-square-foot space in the Strauss Building at Park Central. The new space is part of an ongoing commitment by RadNet and its partner Dignity Health, which is part of CommonSpirit Health, to provide high-quality imaging services to targeted medical communities and patient populations.

RadNet, through Dignity Health – Arizona Diagnostic Radiology, will provide a full-service imaging clinic including MRI, CT, Nuclear Imaging and Mammography at the Park Central location, meeting a key need for the local medical community.

Norman Hames, President and Chief Operating Officer with RadNet said that the Park Central location in the emerging medical hub of central Phoenix is an ideal fit for the company’s new center of excellence.

“Park Central is becoming known as one of the most important intersections in the medical and technology fields in the region, and it is the perfect spot for this new comprehensive imaging center,” Hames said. “We look forward to enjoying the synergies we will experience with medical partners in the area such as Dignity Health and many more.”

Sharon Harper, Chairman and CEO of Plaza Companies, one of the co-developers of Park Central, said RadNet’s presence at Park Central will further strengthen the healthcare profile of the property while providing new access for patients in central Phoenix to access key services.

“We are very pleased to welcome RadNet to Park Central and look forward to seeing how RadNet will grow and thrive as part of this vital mixed-use environment,” Harper said. “RadNet has significant plans to grow its presence in Arizona and this new facility at Park Central will enhance that presence while providing another important healthcare amenity for the region.”

Plaza Companies and Tucson’s Holualoa Companies have teamed up to redevelop Park Central into a vibrant destination, which once was the city’s first official large-scale shopping mall. The companies have transitioned the expansive space from a retail center to an almost 500,000-square-foot bustling community hub ideal for playing, working, congregating and celebrating the arts.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RadNet Leases Significant New Space in Phoenix at Park Central Nation’s Largest Radiology Firm Signs Long-Term Lease for 24,000 Square Foot Space In Park Central’s Strauss Building; Adds to Medical and Tech Presence in ProjectPHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The largest provider of outpatient imaging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units