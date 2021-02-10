 

Elastic Launches New Capabilities Across its Solutions, Enabling Customers to Optimize for Cost, Performance, Insight and Flexibility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 20:25  |  51   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability and Security solutions to maximize flexibility and cost efficiency, giving users more control over their data for faster time to insights.

With the general availability of searchable snapshots, users can retain and search their data on low-cost object stores such as AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Storage and Google Cloud Storage, which can significantly reduce storage costs. Searchable snapshots support a new cold tier capability, which is now generally available and also available in Elastic Cloud, cutting infrastructure costs by up to 50% with minimal performance impact.

New in Elastic 7.11, the beta of schema on read with runtime fields gives users the ability to define the schema for their index at query time. Users can choose between flexibility and cost efficiency with schema on read or blazing fast performance with schema on write, all in one stack.

Expanded capabilities in Elastic Enterprise Search include the introduction of a new web crawler for Elastic App Search and support for Box as a content source inside Elastic Workplace Search. The powerful web crawler retrieves information from publicly accessible websites to make that content easily searchable in App Search engines, and the schema is inferred upon ingestion and can be updated in near real time with one click.

Elastic Observability introduces new topline views for Elastic APM and Elastic Metrics, making it easy for users to quickly spot and triage application and infrastructure performance issues. The service health view in Elastic APM accelerates root cause analysis and troubleshooting, giving users the ability to quickly inspect the performance and health of individual services in one place. A new resource heatmap in Elastic Metrics allows users to toggle from a high-level view to inspect what is happening on an individual host with ease.

Updates and new features launched across Elastic solutions include:

Elastic Stack

  • Allowing users to retain and search more data with searchable snapshots on low-cost object stores and the new cold data tier.
  • Leveraging schema on read with runtime fields, giving users the choice between flexibility and cost efficiency with schema on read or blazing fast performance with schema on write.
  • Providing the flexibility to create, manage and monitor alerts and notifications across the Elastic Stack and external systems with a new generally available alerting framework.

Elastic Enterprise Search

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Launches New Capabilities Across its Solutions, Enabling Customers to Optimize for Cost, Performance, Insight and Flexibility Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability and Security solutions to maximize flexibility and cost …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Cummins Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Elastic to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021