Elastic Launches New Capabilities Across its Solutions, Enabling Customers to Optimize for Cost, Performance, Insight and Flexibility

With the general availability of searchable snapshots, users can retain and search their data on low-cost object stores such as AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Storage and Google Cloud Storage, which can significantly reduce storage costs. Searchable snapshots support a new cold tier capability, which is now generally available and also available in Elastic Cloud, cutting infrastructure costs by up to 50% with minimal performance impact.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability and Security solutions to maximize flexibility and cost efficiency, giving users more control over their data for faster time to insights.

New in Elastic 7.11, the beta of schema on read with runtime fields gives users the ability to define the schema for their index at query time. Users can choose between flexibility and cost efficiency with schema on read or blazing fast performance with schema on write, all in one stack.

Expanded capabilities in Elastic Enterprise Search include the introduction of a new web crawler for Elastic App Search and support for Box as a content source inside Elastic Workplace Search. The powerful web crawler retrieves information from publicly accessible websites to make that content easily searchable in App Search engines, and the schema is inferred upon ingestion and can be updated in near real time with one click.

Elastic Observability introduces new topline views for Elastic APM and Elastic Metrics, making it easy for users to quickly spot and triage application and infrastructure performance issues. The service health view in Elastic APM accelerates root cause analysis and troubleshooting, giving users the ability to quickly inspect the performance and health of individual services in one place. A new resource heatmap in Elastic Metrics allows users to toggle from a high-level view to inspect what is happening on an individual host with ease.

Updates and new features launched across Elastic solutions include:

Elastic Stack

Allowing users to retain and search more data with searchable snapshots on low-cost object stores and the new cold data tier.

Leveraging schema on read with runtime fields, giving users the choice between flexibility and cost efficiency with schema on read or blazing fast performance with schema on write.

Providing the flexibility to create, manage and monitor alerts and notifications across the Elastic Stack and external systems with a new generally available alerting framework.

Elastic Enterprise Search