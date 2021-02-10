Paw CBD Debuts National TV Ad Campaign During Puppy Bowl XVII

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced that its CBD pet product line, Paw CBD, debuted its first-ever national TV advertising campaign during the live broadcast of Puppy Bowl XVII, which aired on Sunday, February 7, 2021 before a national audience on Discovery+ and Animal Planet. The annual pre-Super Bowl television special broadcast Paw CBD’s 30-second commercial during all four airings of the program, with the pet-friendly brand powered by cbdMD serving as the only featured CBD company advertising on Puppy Bowl XVII. According to preliminary data, Puppy Bowl XVII delivered year-over-year ratings gains in multiple categories and reached a total unique audience of 2.5 million adults 18-49, serving as the #1 cable telecast on Super Bowl Sunday for adults/women 25-54, 18-49, and 18-34, as well as the #1 non-sports cable telecast for men 25-54, men 18-49, and men 18-34.

Paw CBD is an award-winning, hemp-derived and veterinarian-formulated pet product line, featuring a variety of tinctures, treats, and soft chews that are not only convenient for daily use for dogs and cats, but specially made for individual pets’ needs, with a variety of products available in varying strengths and formulas. Paw CBD was created with a mission and commitment to providing the very best for pets, which is why all Paw CBD products are formulated with the same THC-free[​1] CBD currently used in cbdMD’s premium, high-quality products for humans.

“As more and more consumers look to CBD to support a healthier lifestyle, many also want to provide those same benefits to their pets by seeking a more balanced approach to everyday pet wellness. Paw CBD is one of the fastest growing brands in the pet CBD space, and – with record quarters of net sales and recent news that regional grocer Save Mart Companies has expanded their Paw CBD product offerings to an additional 100 retail store locations throughout California and Nevada – the popularity of cbdMD’s Paw CBD brand only continues to grow. Paw CBD’s national television debut marks not only a milestone for the pet CBD space, but we’re confident that it is just the start of our brand’s continued commitment to engaging with pet owners nationwide,” said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer of cbdMD, Inc., parent company of Paw CBD.