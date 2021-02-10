 

Paw CBD Debuts National TV Ad Campaign During Puppy Bowl XVII

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 21:00  |  45   |   |   

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced that its CBD pet product line, Paw CBD, debuted its first-ever national TV advertising campaign during the live broadcast of Puppy Bowl XVII, which aired on Sunday, February 7, 2021 before a national audience on Discovery+ and Animal Planet. The annual pre-Super Bowl television special broadcast Paw CBD’s 30-second commercial during all four airings of the program, with the pet-friendly brand powered by cbdMD serving as the only featured CBD company advertising on Puppy Bowl XVII. According to preliminary data, Puppy Bowl XVII delivered year-over-year ratings gains in multiple categories and reached a total unique audience of 2.5 million adults 18-49, serving as the #1 cable telecast on Super Bowl Sunday for adults/women 25-54, 18-49, and 18-34, as well as the #1 non-sports cable telecast for men 25-54, men 18-49, and men 18-34.

Paw CBD is an award-winning, hemp-derived and veterinarian-formulated pet product line, featuring a variety of tinctures, treats, and soft chews that are not only convenient for daily use for dogs and cats, but specially made for individual pets’ needs, with a variety of products available in varying strengths and formulas. Paw CBD was created with a mission and commitment to providing the very best for pets, which is why all Paw CBD products are formulated with the same THC-free[1] CBD currently used in cbdMD’s premium, high-quality products for humans.

As more and more consumers look to CBD to support a healthier lifestyle, many also want to provide those same benefits to their pets by seeking a more balanced approach to everyday pet wellness. Paw CBD is one of the fastest growing brands in the pet CBD space, and – with record quarters of net sales and recent news that regional grocer Save Mart Companies has expanded their Paw CBD product offerings to an additional 100 retail store locations throughout California and Nevada – the popularity of cbdMD’s Paw CBD brand only continues to grow. Paw CBD’s national television debut marks not only a milestone for the pet CBD space, but we’re confident that it is just the start of our brand’s continued commitment to engaging with pet owners nationwide,” said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer of cbdMD, Inc., parent company of Paw CBD.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paw CBD Debuts National TV Ad Campaign During Puppy Bowl XVII cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced that its CBD pet product line, Paw CBD, debuted its first-ever national TV advertising campaign …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update