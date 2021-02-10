Rod Kirwan Appointed Vice President, Sales & Marketing, of Lantic Inc.

MONTRÉAL, TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Kirwan to the position of Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”). Having earned a BA in Economics from Laurentian University and an MBA in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University, Mr. Kirwan most recently held the position of Vice President and General Manager of Ventura Foods Canada, where he was responsible for the overall performance of the Canadian business unit, leading both the commercial and operations teams nationwide.



During the course of a career that has spanned more than 20 years in the food industry, he developed an enviable reputation for his progressive sales and marketing leadership with companies such as Rich Products, CSM Bakery Solutions (Bakemark) and Technomic. He replaces Mike Walton, appointed Chief Operating Officer of Lantic and President of the Maple Treat Corporation in May 2020, who stated: “Rod’s extensive category, channel and functional expertise will serve us well as we continue to drive growth in Canada and Internationally. In addition, we look forward to leveraging Rod’s experience in acquisitions, business transformations and Sales & Operation Planning. His passion for customer service and strong leadership skills make him a great addition to Lantic’s executive team and our business.”