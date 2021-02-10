 

Rod Kirwan Appointed Vice President, Sales & Marketing, of Lantic Inc.

MONTRÉAL, TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Kirwan to the position of Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”). Having earned a BA in Economics from Laurentian University and an MBA in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University, Mr. Kirwan most recently held the position of Vice President and General Manager of Ventura Foods Canada, where he was responsible for the overall performance of the Canadian business unit, leading both the commercial and operations teams nationwide.

During the course of a career that has spanned more than 20 years in the food industry, he developed an enviable reputation for his progressive sales and marketing leadership with companies such as Rich Products, CSM Bakery Solutions (Bakemark) and Technomic. He replaces Mike Walton, appointed Chief Operating Officer of Lantic and President of the Maple Treat Corporation in May 2020, who stated: “Rod’s extensive category, channel and functional expertise will serve us well as we continue to drive growth in Canada and Internationally. In addition, we look forward to leveraging Rod’s experience in acquisitions, business transformations and Sales & Operation Planning. His passion for customer service and strong leadership skills make him a great addition to Lantic’s executive team and our business.”

About Rogers Sugar Inc.
Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

