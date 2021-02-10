 

Mohawk Industries Names James F. Brunk Chief Financial Officer

CALHOUN, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced the appointment of James F. Brunk as chief financial officer, effective April 1, 2021.

“I have worked with Jim for many years, and I am confident that he will do an excellent job as our chief financial officer,” said Jeff Lorberbaum, Mohawk’s chairman and chief executive officer. “He has a deep understanding of our global operations and will positively influence our performance. His expertise in financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, accounting and investor relations has been exhibited throughout his three-decade career.”

Since May 2009, Brunk, 55, has served as Mohawk’s corporate controller and chief accounting officer. He joined the Company in 2006 as chief financial officer of the Mohawk Home division. Before becoming part of the Company, Brunk held finance and operations roles of progressively greater responsibility with major manufacturing companies.

“I’m honored to take on the CFO position at Mohawk, where I’ve had the opportunity to grow personally and professionally over the past fifteen years,” said Brunk. “I’ve had the privilege to partner with a finance team comprised of talented experts in many disciplines, focused both on protecting and delivering results for the business. I look forward to leading our finance team and partnering with our management team and board of directors as we identify new initiatives to strengthen the Company.”

Since returning to Mohawk as chief financial officer in April 2020, Frank H. Boykin has worked closely with Brunk to ensure a smooth transition and will retire as planned in April this year. Boykin previously served as Mohawk’s chief financial officer from January 2005.

Frank Boykin 706-624-2695

 




